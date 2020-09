Heal the City hosting comedian later this month

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Heal the City is hosting comedian Leanne Morgan for a “Laughter is the Best Medicine” luncheon on September 29th.

All proceeds from this event will go to help Heal the City provide free medical services to people without insurance.

This event will be live and simulcasted in local churches.

