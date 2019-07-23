Latest Advancements in Alzheimer’s Research

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Nearly 6,000 scientists from around the world met in Los Angeles to share the latest discoveries about potential treatments and therapies for Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias. The Alzheimer’s Association International Conference is where scientists are sharing scientific information that will lead to new methods of prevention and treatment, and improvements in diagnosis and care for people with Alzheimer’s.

New research reported at the Alzheimer’s Association International Conference in Los Angeles suggests healthy lifestyle choices may decrease the risk of cognitive decline and dementia.

Dr. Heather Snyder, senior director of medical and scientific operations for the Alzheimer’s Association shares what some of the latest advancements and research is.

