Last Minute Halloween Costume Ideas

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) –With Halloween around the corner, and 2020 continuing to be the spookiest year of all time...Amarillo's Beef 'O' Brady's will share their candy and adult beverage pairings with viewers to try to celebrate adult-Halloween! Examples include:

ABOUT BEEF 'O' BRADY’SBeef ‘O’ Brady’s is a franchise of family sports pubs that provides the perfect atmosphere for friends and families to watch the game and grab a bite. With a focus on providing value without sacrificing quality, the Beef ‘O’ Brady’s menu features delicious family favorites like award-winning wings, fresh Angus burgers, crisp salads, USDA Choice Cut sirloin, Cowboy ribeye and grilled salmon, along with a kids’ menu and a full bar for the adults. Beef 'O' Brady's is strongly dedicated to community involvement through ongoing partnerships with local schools, youth sports leagues and other community groups. Beef 'O' Brady's currently operates 150 locations in 21 states. For more information about franchising opportunities, visit http://www.beefobradysfranchise.com/.