AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Brent’s Cafe uses as much locally produced agriculture possible. Today’s dish is made with peaches and corn from the Gee Family Farm and spring salad from Nuke City Veg.

Lamb Chops with Jalapeno-Peach Jelly and Roasted Corn Salad

Recipe:

Season whole lamb racks with salt and pepper and smoke over peach wood for 30 minutes and refrigerate.

Jalapeno-Peach Jelly

Ingredients:

4 Peaches diced

1 clove garlic

1 or 2 Jalapenos diced

1/2 cup Sugar

Salt and Pepper

Procedure:

Cook the peaches down with the jalapenos, garlic, sugar, salt and pepper until tender and thick. Puree this mixture to make the jelly

Roasted Corn Salad

Ingredients:



2 ears of corn in the husk

1 Bell Pepper

1 Yellow onion diced

1 Poblano diced

2 Cloves of garlic chopped

1 tsp balsamic vinegar

Salt and pepper

Procedure:

Soak the corn in water for 20 minutes and roast in a 350-degree oven or over a grill for 15 minutes. Sautee onions, pepper, chile, and garlic. Add roasted corn cut from the cob. Season with vinegar, salt and pepper.

Brent’s Cafe

3701 Olsen Blvd Unit B

806-398-2160