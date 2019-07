AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The 7th Annual Memorial Run is on Saturday, July 20 at Paramount Baptist Church, 3801 S Western St. The run begins at 8 a.m.

To register for the MTK Run 5K/10K, click here. You can be a sleepwalker, where you do not have to attend the event or you can choose to participate.

The run is hosted by the MTK Foundation and the funds raised helps the foundation with its mission.