AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —The Kwahadi Museum is inviting the community out to enjoy traditional Kwahadi dancing, the museum and family friendly activities.

It’s April 10th starting at 1 p.m., that’s when the museum will open with free admission. Then the Kwahadi show starts at 2 p.m.. This event is being put on as a fundraiser for the children of Ukraine.

Thousands of families have fled Ukraine seeking refuge in places like Poland, which is the home-country of Carolina Exposito who co-owns Roosters Coffee and Tea Co. at 34th & Bell. Roosters is partnering with the museum to put on this event.

The Kwahadi Museum is located at I-40 & Airport Rd, just half a mile west of that area.