AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Koben Puckett PBR is a part of the PBR Challenger Series where some of the top riders in the world compete to earn valuable points that count towards the world finals!

The event is coming up on July 9th at the Amarillo National Center with proceeds helping the Press On Foundation.

For the first time there will be a pre-party with a Calcutta on July 8th at Hoots Pub featuring Seth Ward and Ross Cooper starting at 6:30 p.m.

This year, the event will be recognized as a tier 1, Challenger series, and the riders will now earn double the points that go towards the finals. The riders will also be competing for a purse of $20,000 added. Along with this, the event will be live streamed with Pluto TV on ride pass, channel 720.