AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —It’s not about religion or which part of town you’re from, on January 14th it’s all about who can make the most free throw shots.

It’s happening during the 2nd Knights of Columbus Free Throw Championship event which starts at 10 a.m. with registration and the competition after.

It’s for those ages 9 to 14 and happening at the Holy Cross Catholic Academy Event Center which is located at 4102 S Bonham.

For more information or to pre-register click here.