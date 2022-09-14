This segment is sponsored by Kendrick Brothers, Kirk Cameron Entertainment & Fathom Events.

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Based on the documentary ‘I Lived on Parker Avenue,’ LIFEMARK is the true story of a young man’s journey as he sets out to meet his birth parents.

Adopted at birth, David’s comfortable world is turned upside down when his birth mother unexpectedly reaches out to him, longing to meet the 18-year-old son she’s only held once. With the encouragement of his adoptive parents, David embarks on a journey of discovery that leads to a staggering truth from his past.

With a talented cast, including Kirk Cameron (“Growing Pains,” FIREPROOF), Alex Kendrick (COURAGEOUS, OVERCOMER), Rebecca Rogers (WALKING IN SOUTHPORT, TEXAS REIN), Dawn Long (TREASURE LIES, COWBOYS), Raphael Ruggero (THE ASSIGNMENT), Justin Sterner (“American Detective, KID COMBAT) and Marisa Hampton (THE RELIANT, “Dynasty”), LIFEMARK is a reminder that one courageous decision can change everything.

The film will be released by Fathom Events in movie theaters nationwide September 9, 2022, for a seven-day run.