AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — If you love to run, love coffee or love helping area non-profits, Palace Coffee Company is hosting a race for you.

Kindness is the Cause 5K supports Amarillo Little Theatre, CASA, The Hope & Healing Place and Opportunity School.

The 5K is on Saturday, October 19 at 8 a.m. at Downtown Palace Coffee Company. Registration is $25. For more information and to register, click here.