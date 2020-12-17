Kind House Ukraine Bakery in Need of Salted Butter to Meet Monthly Goal

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) –Glenda Moore gave up her job in education this year to work full time on helping people in Ukraine through her non-profit called Kind House Ukraine Bakery.

After visiting the area to help orphans, she met people in the war zone, a two mile stretch of town that doesn’t qualify for humanitarian aid.

So she bakes, she bakes from her home and she sells these goods to those in the community, her only request is pay what you can to help out those in Ukraine.

Right now she’s in need of salted butter to help her reach her goal of heating 100 houses with coal.

To place an order with Glenda or find out where you can drop off butter or other donations click here.