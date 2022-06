AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Kind House Ukraine Bakery is all about helping out the people of Ukraine, and even expanding who they help.

Right now they’re raising money for humanitarian aid and medical supplies, and you can help do that by participating in the 2nd Annual Purse bingo which is happening on June 25th from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at The Church at Bushland.

New or gently used purses can be dropped off at 6102 Glenwood Dr.