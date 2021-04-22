Kind House Ukraine Bakery Hosting Events to Fund New Store Front

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) –Kind House Ukraine Bakery has some amazing sweet and savory foods to order, but better than the food is the woman who owns the business.

Glenda Moore works tirelessly to sell delicious food to help give back to people in the war-zone of Ukraine.

Now Glenda wants to open a store front, and she’s hosting some events to help get the money needed.

Coming up on April 24th she’s hosting a garage sale event at Southwest Church of Christ near SW 45th & Bell.

People can drop off items on Friday from noon to 7 p.m. at the church.

There won’t be prices on the items, it’s whatever you think they’re worth, just like her outlook on the goods she sells.

For more information on her mission or to place a food order click here.