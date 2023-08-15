AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT) —The idea for Kind House Ukraine Bakery started with Glenda Moore, a then Assistant Principal at Woodlands Elementary, and a trip to Ukraine and seeing the difficulties of those in the war-torn areas.

She baked for Ukraine and worked in education for seven years before feeling that her bigger purpose was with Kind House Ukraine Bakery, so she turned in her resignation after 19 years in education and focused on baking for Ukraine.

Now, 10 years later, that mission has grown into a bigger calling for others, so big that she recently opened up a storefront because it provided more room instead of using her home.

Kind House Ukraine Bakery is celebrating not only a decade of changing lives but 5 years of being a non-profit. You can help in that celebration in several ways.

First, just go shop at the storefront located at 4715 S Western, they’re open Wednesday through Saturday. Visit their website here for more information.

Second, volunteer your time, even if you don’t think you can bake, they have several things they need and can use volunteers of all skill sets.

Third, attend the 3rd Annual Ukrainian Dinner on September 23rd from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church. This is a night to thank all of those who have helped KHUB throughout the past year. They will have dinner with many Ukrainian dishes. RSVP for this no later than September 20th. Click here for more details.

Fourth, sign up for the 3rd Annual 5K Run Your Buns for Ukraine event on December 2nd from 10 a.m. to Noon. Click here to stay up to date as details for this event are coming soon.