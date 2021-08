AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —It started as a labor of love, then Glenda Moore decided to turn that love for baking and the people of Ukraine into her full-time job.

Coming up on August 21st Glenda is celebrating being a non profit for 3 years now.

From 7 a.m. to noon she’s going to have hot cinnamon rolls and you can stop by and celebrate this big milestone.

For more information click here.