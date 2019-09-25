Kind House Ukraine Bakery: Cakes Save Lives

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Kind House Ukraine Bakery is a non-profit on a mission to provide sweet treats while helping others.

The bakery officially started in 2016. There is no storefront, it operates out of Glenda Moore’s home kitchen.

In 2013, Moore visited Ukraine. She was inspired by what she saw, so she wanted to make a difference.

“It’s something that they were already doing and we just joined them in it,” Moore said.

She joined them by baking. Kind House Ukraine Bakery is a non-profit. Moore works with one person in Ukraine who does the hands-on work in the country.

Moore said, “So it’s just two people. It’s very direct funds, so it’s not like people are pouring into a non-profit and it’s just a certain percentage is going there. It’s pretty much 99%.”

People have supported Kind House Ukraine Bakery by ordering baked goods, donating bakery supplies, and ordering off of the bakery’s Amazon wish list.

There is no set menu at Kind House Ukraine Bakery and no set-price list. Moore is willing to bake anything and when a customer buys something, they decide how much they are willing to donate.

To order, follow Kind House Ukraine Bakery on Facebook. Also learn more on their website.

Currently, the bakery is in the Sweetest Bakery in America contest. Kind House Ukraine Bakery is currently at number one in Texas with hopes of making the top ten nationwide. Voting is open until Monday. You can vote every day. To place a vote, click here.