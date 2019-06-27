Kids Café Summer Celebration

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)— 1 in 5 children in our community are food insecure. In 2018, Kids Cafe distributed a total of 133,155 meals. The Summer program delivers to 8 community sites including apartment complexes, Maverick Club and Acts Community Center. This summer, Kids Cafe is serving about 725 meals each day.

Kids Cafe is a program of Feeding America, offered by High Plains Food Bank to at-risk children in our service area in need of daily, healthy meals. Kids Cafe confronts childhood hunger and obesity by providing meals and snacks that follow USDA recommended nutritional guidelines. Meals are provided to all children without charge and are the same for all children regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, age or disability.

Children facing hunger may struggle in school and beyond. They are more likely to:

• Have significantly lower mathematics scores

• Repeat a grade in elementary school

• Experience developmental impairments in areas like language and motor skills

• Have more social and behavioral problems

• Be less prepared for the workforce as adults

Kids Café Summer Food Service Celebration Lunch and Tour is on Monday, July 1 from noon to 2 p.m. It is a come and go event where everyone is invited. Hamburgers/hotdogs, French fries, watermelon slices, cake, and water will be served. The event is at Gilliland Community Kitchen, 2199 SE 8th Ave.

High Plains Food Bank

815 Ross St.

(806) 374-8562

