Kids Cafe Feeding 1,200 Students Per Day

Seeing an increase in food insecurity among kids and families

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) –Kids Cafe is seeing an increase in the number of children they feed each day at local schools and at their feeding site.

This time last year they were feeding almost 900 kids per day, now it’s about 1,200 kids per day.

The High Plains Food Bank says overall they’ve seen an increase in need from families across the high plains.

With the need, the organization says they’ve also seen an increase in donors.

Without Kids Cafe though, many of these kids would go without food on any given day or the weekend.

For more information on the High Plains Food Bank and how you can donate click here.