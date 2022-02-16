AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Many parents wish they could protect their kids from any embarrassment ever, but that’s just not possible.

Instead there are some ways that Belinda Palacios, Executive Director at the Amarillo Children’s Home says we can help our kids through embarassment.

How to Help Kids Deal with Embarrassment

Minor embarrassments are just part of life… annoying but inevitable. But for many kids embarrassing experiences can be very upsetting and in come cases could lead to issues like anxiety and avoidance.

We can’t protect our kids but will can help them build the resilience and confidence to deal with embarrassment in a heathy way.

· Model behavior. Kids look at their parents for cues on how to manage difficult emotions like embarrassment.

o Don’t obsess and dwell on the event.

o Stay calm.

o No teasing… if small embarrassments are treated with teasing kids can associate these events with shame and humiliation.

· Take child’s embarrassment seriously, even if it appears minor. The event may not be that big of a deal to you but feel huge to your child. Do not dismiss their feelings.

· Don’t overreact either. Don’t become upset or angry on our child’s behalf and don’t assume they want you to do something about it. Listening and empathy are the most important things a parent can do in theses circumstances.

· Praise positive skills. When they have an embarrassment and handle it with grace let them know you saw it and praise them for it. Express how you felt they handled it… by being brave, tenacious, focused, etc.

Help your kids to put their feelings and experiences in context that will help your child gain perspective and build resilience.

· Unpack: help them take a rational approach to their feelings by asking open ended questions.

· Share: telling them times when things have happened to you helps them to normalize these events.

· But don’t compare: offering perspective is good but be careful not to diminish your child’s personal feelings regarding the event.

· Let your child take the lead on the conversation. If your child is not ready to talk about this incident respect that. Come back around to it at a later time/day.

When to step in:

· Bullying

· Behavioral changes in child.

· Child overreacting or obsessing about the event.

· Beginning to avoid activities and peers.

It is natural to want to protect your child from negative experiences however the best way for your child to build resilience and positive coping skills is through personal experience with you support.