AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) –It was the year 2018 when Amarillo resident Hayden Pedigo posted a video, as a joke, that he was running for Amarillo City Council. Little did he know the video would go viral, and what started as a joke became a run to make change in the city.

This documentary just premiered at South by Southwest, but the producer-director of the project hopes it’ll be picked up by a distribution or streaming company soon.