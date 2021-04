AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – This Easter and spring season, hope abounds as Americans celebrate the renewal and optimism that comes with this time of year. With the health and well-being of communities at the forefront of everyone’s minds, America’s egg farmers are no different. U.S. egg farmers have long supported families in need through egg and egg product donations. In the annual unveiling of the 2021 First Lady’s Commemorative Egg for Dr. Jill Biden, America’s egg farmers are issuing a landmark pledge, declaring their commitment to hunger relief. Now, with the mission to nourish America's families more urgent than ever, egg farmers are continuing to do what they do best – feed people.

DID YOU KNOW?