AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT) — Khiva Shrine is hosting a charity Cornhole Tournament on April 8th at Bentley`s Auction, 7148 S. Bell St in Amarillo. Doors open at 10 am for late registration with double elimination play beginning at 12:30 pm. Entrance fee for two-person teams is $100 and includes lunch.

Proceeds from this event will go to Shriners Children’s Texas Hospital in Galveston, where many kids from across the Texas panhandle receive no-cost care. Come test your cornhole skills, enjoy food, music and even meet a Shriners Child!

To register in advance and for sponsorship information call Khiva Shrine at (806) 373-2845.

About Khiva Shrine and Shriners Children`s Texas:

Khiva Shrine is the Amarillo Chapter of Shriners International, a fraternity that over 100 years ago established Shriners Children’s (formerly Shriners Hospitals for Children) as its official philanthropy.

Shriners Children’s Texas is an advanced, comprehensive pediatric facility providing world-class medical care for burns, cleft lip, and orthopedic conditions without limits to any child who needs it. This care, as well as assistance traveling to and from any hospital appointment, are provided regardless of the family’s ability to pay.

Over the past year, Shriners Children’s Texas provided care for nearly 3,000 patients, many of whom were medically uninsured and would not otherwise receive the life-changing care they need. Khiva Shrine is responsible for helping children and their families who live in the top 38 counties of the Texas panhandle connect with our nationwide hospital system, with most being treated at Shriners Children’s Texas in Galveston.