AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —Kevin Carter is the President and CEO Of the Amarillo Economic Development Corporation and this week’s guest on the Hey Amarillo podcast.

A conversation with Kevin Carter, the President and CEO of the Amarillo Economic Development Corporation. Kevin spent his early career in Plainview before arriving in Amarillo in 2019, and quickly realized he was here to stay. With the AEDC, his job is to sell Amarillo as a destination for primary businesses, with the goal of expanding industry and manufacturing in the city. In this episode, Carter tells host Jason Boyett how he ended up in this position, why he loves promoting Amarillo to outside companies, and why he believes the city is poised for future growth. This episode is sponsored by Gaut Whittenburg Emerson and La-Z-Boy of Amarillo.