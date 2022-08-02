AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Kenzie Crabtree is playing ahead of the great Songwriter Series at Starlight Canyon Bed and Breakfast.

Make sure to follow her on Facebook, Instagram, and Linktree for more on her music and journey.

Tickets include access to the charming outdoor experience at the historic Starlight Canyon Bed & Breakfast at 100 Brentwood Road. Located at the end of South Osage just 4 miles off the loop between Timbercreek and Palisades.

Tickets are $12 (plus fees) through Eventbrite and $15 at the door. We understand that Eventbrite can be difficult to use. The event coordinator says Paying Cash, CashAp, PayPal, or Venmo at the gate ensures the musicians get more of the money that you pay for tickets.

We have never sold out as they have lots of outdoor space.

• Gates open at 6pm

• You may bring chairs and blankets to socially distance under the stars as the musical guest entertains you.

• BYOB and drinks

• This is a family friendly event

• Children 12 & under are free

• Food Truck will be on site. We recommend you get there early to get your order in

• Restroom facilitates available

• Parking is limited so carpooling is encouraged when possible. When the back parking lot is full, attendees will be directed to park at the community center and enter the property through the gate on the wooden fence.

** These events are rain or shine. If the weather is bad, the concert will be moved inside of the reception hall/barn. No refunds.