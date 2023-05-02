AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —The Kentucky Derby is coming up the first Saturday in May, and the menu that will be served is out.

We thought it would be fun to create one of the dishes, so this is the Cheesy Creamed Corn. They have some other dishes like Heirloom Grain Salad, Mashed Sweet Potatoes, Roasted Chicken Breast and more.

Churchill Downs has conducted the Kentucky Derby continuously since 1875. You can watch it starting at 11 a.m. CT on KAMR Local 4 and the Peacock app.