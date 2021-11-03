Kendra Scott Opening Pop-Up Shop at Westgate Mall

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) –Kendra Scott is an Austin-based jewelry store that’s expanding into many cities.

Now, they’re opening up a pop-up shop at Westgate Mall in Amarillo.

It opens November 5th with events and givebacks happening all weekend.

On Friday, November 5th the shop opens at 11 a.m.. Then from 5 to 7 p.m. they will be giving back 20% of sales to the Junior League of Amarillo.

On Saturday, November 6th the shop opens at 11 a.m. with 20% of sales going to help the Amarillo Angels from 1 to 3 p.m.

Then on Sunday, November 7th the store opens at 11 a.m. with 20% of sales going back to Yellow City Community Outreach from 1 to 3 p.m.