AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —Another great episode of the Hey Amarillo podcast

A conversation with Kelli Bullard, who is temporarily retired after careers in publishing, communications, senior living and the nonprofit world (among other workplaces). Kelli recently authored an article in Brick & Elm Magazine about her journey to recover from multiple brain surgeries to treat a brain tumor, and the frightening complications that resulted during the process. In this episode, she and host Jason Boyett discuss her Amarillo work history, her illness, and Kelli’s personal questions about why she got better when others don’t. This episode is sponsored by Gaut Whittenburg Emerson and Jimmy John’s.