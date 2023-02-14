AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT) — First comes love, then comes baby, and that means a lot of changes that are happening in the house.

Dr. Teresa Baker, an OB/GYN with Texas Tech Physicians among a number of other accolades, sees the struggles that couples go through when becoming parents.

Dr. Baker says that a lack of sleep, less time together, and having children can stretch your budget and that means that stress can rise and impact how a couple interacts.

Some ways to help, are to get enough sleep, communicate with your partner, find forgiveness and reach out to experts when you need help.

InfantRisk Center

At Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center

1 (806) 352-2519

www.Infantrisk.com