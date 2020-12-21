Keeping Skin Moisturized in the Winter

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) –
Cold temperatures do not have to be synonymous with dry, flaky skin. Winter skin dryness is often caused by decreased humidity so it is important for your skin to retain moisture.
Your skin can actually glow during winter, but there’s confusion on how to winter-proof your skincare routine.
Board-certified dermatologist Dr. Sheila Farhang will bust the most common cold-weather skincare myths and share tips for braving the elements over the next cold weather months including:
Skincare Facts:
- Most traditional soaps contain surfactants that strip away the skin’s natural oils
- Moisturizing is key to surviving cold temperatures
- Although often overlooked, exfoliating can be more helpful during the winter months.
- A gentle exfoliating loofah or washcloth can remove dry, uncomfortable skin patches to help skincare products work better and reveal healthy-looking skin.
- A hot shower may feel fantastic in the morning or after a long chilly day, however, it can be damaging to your skin.
- Hot water actually strips away the skin’s natural oils and disrupts surface lipids and proteins causing the skin to become easily inflamed.