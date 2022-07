AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — It’s a time to shop local amid a number of national sales happening this week.

Prime Time on 6th features local produce, local art, local music, and prizes as well as a photo scavenger hunt and more.

It’s happening July 12th from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Aunt EEK’s Book’s & Curiosities.