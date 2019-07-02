Keep Your Pet Safe this Holiday

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — With crowds of unfamiliar people and loud, scary noises, the Fourth of July can make even the most laid-back, four-legged family members apprehensive and unpredictable. Research shows that more pets are lost on the Fourth of July than any other day of the year. Animal wellness and pet expert, Aimee Gilbreath provides helpful tips to make your pet comfortable during the holiday and explains what to do if your pet gets lost.

For more information visit petreleaf.com or found.org.

