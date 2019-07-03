Keep Teens Safe This 4th of July

Studio 4

by:

Posted: / Updated:

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The 4th is a favorite holiday among teens but it can also be the most dangerous.

Parenting Contributor Belinda Palacios has tips to help your teens make it a fun but safe holiday:

o Prepare your teen for the holiday plans.
– Family time, vs party with friends.
– Where time is allowed to be spent.
– Curfews as appropriate.
– County rules to shooting fireworks.

o Talk often and keep the lines of communication open.
-Studies show when parents talk to their teens about drinking and driving it makes an impact on behavior.
– Parents be firm and do not be afraid to use the work “no”.

o Be clear/concise with the rules about expectations.
-Driving: where they can drive to, how many/who in the car.
– Fireworks: Note they can be dangerous and cause injury. Discuss never shooting fireworks at a crowd/each other. Be aware of fire safety and only engage in shooting fireworks in areas which are not a fire hazard or off-limits by the county/ property owner.
– Grill safety. Understand how to light a grill and never pour lighter fluid on an already lit grill. Use the grill for its purpose and nothing else.
– Water safety if at the lake and in boats/water vehicles.

o Talk about peer pressure and how to manage peers trying to pressure them into drinking/using drugs, going places they are not allowed, using watercraft they do not have permission to use.

o Set up a code word for your teen to use if things are getting out of control and he needs you to help him/her leave the festivities.

Parenting Challenge: Don’t assume your teen knows the rules. Be clear on expectations, especially when it comes to safety. Also, be a good role model yourself., remember your teen is watching.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather

More Forecast

Don't Miss