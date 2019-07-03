Keep Teens Safe This 4th of July

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The 4th is a favorite holiday among teens but it can also be the most dangerous.

Parenting Contributor Belinda Palacios has tips to help your teens make it a fun but safe holiday:

o Prepare your teen for the holiday plans.

– Family time, vs party with friends.

– Where time is allowed to be spent.

– Curfews as appropriate.

– County rules to shooting fireworks.

o Talk often and keep the lines of communication open.

-Studies show when parents talk to their teens about drinking and driving it makes an impact on behavior.

– Parents be firm and do not be afraid to use the work “no”.

o Be clear/concise with the rules about expectations.

-Driving: where they can drive to, how many/who in the car.

– Fireworks: Note they can be dangerous and cause injury. Discuss never shooting fireworks at a crowd/each other. Be aware of fire safety and only engage in shooting fireworks in areas which are not a fire hazard or off-limits by the county/ property owner.

– Grill safety. Understand how to light a grill and never pour lighter fluid on an already lit grill. Use the grill for its purpose and nothing else.

– Water safety if at the lake and in boats/water vehicles.

o Talk about peer pressure and how to manage peers trying to pressure them into drinking/using drugs, going places they are not allowed, using watercraft they do not have permission to use.

o Set up a code word for your teen to use if things are getting out of control and he needs you to help him/her leave the festivities.

Parenting Challenge: Don’t assume your teen knows the rules. Be clear on expectations, especially when it comes to safety. Also, be a good role model yourself., remember your teen is watching.