Keep Amarillo Clean hosts National Clean-Up Day Event

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Keep Amarillo Clean is hosting a National Clean-Up Day on Saturday, September 21.

This is a city/region-wide event where citizens of Amarillo and the Texas Panhandle will be picking up trash from 9 a.m. till Noon.

People can get with friends, family members, church, neighbors, coworkers, and even strangers to help. The goal to pick up as much trash as possible in the community and leave streets and neighborhoods a cleaner and better place to enjoy.

Participants are encouraged to participate via Facebook with pictures (before and after).

For more information call 806-678-4615 or visit the Facebook page.