AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT) —Another great Hey Amarillo episode this week with guest Justin Thompson.

Justin Thompson is a social worker with a career spanning from full-time instruction at WTAMU to several years on staff at Boys Ranch. He recently was profiled in Brick & Elm Magazine about his vintage golf clubs collection and the founding of the Tiger Flight Golf Club at Hamlet Elementary. Thompson tells host Jason Boyett about his career, the Tiger Flight origin story, his golf club addiction, and his sister Hali and advocacy among adults with special needs. This episode is sponsored by Jimmy John’s and La-Z-Boy of Amarillo. Get tickets for the Hey Amarillo 300th Episode Live Show on May 5, 2023.