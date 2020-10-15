Junior League of Amarillo Hosting Online Virtual Silent Auction

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) –The Junior League of Amarillo is counting on this #charityauction to help provide annual grants to The Salvation Army, Storybridge, Maverick Club, San Jacinto Elementary, The Hope and Healing Place, and Medical Center League House. Now more than ever local organizations rely on monetary support. Please help them reach their fundraising goal by participating in the virtual auction! Amarillo locals, please join the Junior League for “Bids & Brews” on October 24, 2020! Auction items will be on display at the Shelton-Houghton House; 1700 S. Polk, from 10:00am – 3:00pm. Stop by, grab a brew, and shop the virtual auction!

