Junior League of Amarillo Hosting “Best of Texas” Event

AMARILLO, Texas —The Junior League of Amarillo has a mission to create ways to “make our community a healthier, more vital place to live”.

One of the ways that is funded is through their annual “Best of Texas” event which is coming up on October 15th.

It’ll be a night of food, music, auction and fun. VIP members can enjoy food, music, and happy hour from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

General admission starts at 8 p.m. and can enjoy a cash bar, food trucks, and a silent auction.

Also this year LOCASH is performing.

