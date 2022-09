AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Junior League of Amarillo is coming off a great Best of Texas event, and now they turn their sights on the fall season.

They’ve teamed up with several organizations for the rest of 2022 and into 2023 including the High Plains Food Bank, San Jacinto Success, and Storybridge.

For more information on the organization or to get involved click here.