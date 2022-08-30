AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Junior League of Amarillo is Proud to Present Best of Texas 2022! This year’s headliners feature Easton Corbin, Roger Creager, with a VIP Dinner hosted by Pat Green & Lindsey Lane.
For more than 90 years, Junior League of Amarillo has been the driving force behind the kinds of initiatives and institutions that make our community a healthier, more vital place to live. (JLA) is an organization of woman committed to promoting voluntarism, developing the potential of women, and improving communities through the effective action and leadership of trained volunteers.
Schedule
VIP Dinner Gates open: 5:00PM
Lindsey Lane VIP Dinner: 5:30PM
Live Auction: 6:15
Pat Green VIP Dinner: 7:00PM
Gates open for General Admission: 8:00PM
Roger Creager: 8:30PM
Easton Corbin: 10:00PM
What to know
• Guests under the age of 18 must be accompanied by parents or legal guardian
• Food & alcohol available for purchase
• Food trucks on-site
What not to bring
• No outside food or beverage
• No folding chairs
• Smoking is only permitted in designated smoking areas
• No outside coolers
• No pets permitted
For pavilion rentals & sponsorship opportunities, please email bot@jlamarillo.org
Tickets may be purchased at https://www.prekindle.com/promo/id/531433528382944649
For all ticketing questions, please email support@prekindle.com