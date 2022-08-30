AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Junior League of Amarillo is Proud to Present Best of Texas 2022! This year’s headliners feature Easton Corbin, Roger Creager, with a VIP Dinner hosted by Pat Green & Lindsey Lane.

For more than 90 years, Junior League of Amarillo has been the driving force behind the kinds of initiatives and institutions that make our community a healthier, more vital place to live. (JLA) is an organization of woman committed to promoting voluntarism, developing the potential of women, and improving communities through the effective action and leadership of trained volunteers.

Schedule

VIP Dinner Gates open: 5:00PM

Lindsey Lane VIP Dinner: 5:30PM

Live Auction: 6:15

Pat Green VIP Dinner: 7:00PM

Gates open for General Admission: 8:00PM

Roger Creager: 8:30PM

Easton Corbin: 10:00PM

What to know

• Guests under the age of 18 must be accompanied by parents or legal guardian

• Food & alcohol available for purchase

• Food trucks on-site

What not to bring

• No outside food or beverage

• No folding chairs

• Smoking is only permitted in designated smoking areas

• No outside coolers

• No pets permitted

For pavilion rentals & sponsorship opportunities, please email bot@jlamarillo.org

Tickets may be purchased at https://www.prekindle.com/promo/id/531433528382944649

For all ticketing questions, please email support@prekindle.com