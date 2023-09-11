AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT) —Imagine getting an amazing piece of jewelry for yourself, a loved one or friend, and also giving back to a great organization.

That can happen September 14th and 15th for Junior League Amarillo’s “Find the Good Day”. From 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on these days people can go into Kendra Scott, which is located inside Westgate Mall, and when they shop, 20% of all public sales on those two days will go the organization.

If you can’t make it to the store, you can shop online and use the code “GIVEBACK-EQLRN” at checkout. Along with shopping in-store, Junior League Amarillo encourages people to bring feminine hygiene products which will benefit the Period Project, which aims to provide essential feminine hygiene products to those who need them in the community.