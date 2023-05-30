AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —Amarillo College is gearing up for the return of a favorite community tradition: Jim Laughlin June Jazz. The outdoor concert series, held on Tuesday nights in June, has been a staple of the community for nearly three decades.

This will be the 27th year for June Jazz, which commonly draws an audience of hundreds to the College and is named in honor of its founder and continuous organizer, Dr. Jim Laughlin, professor of music.

The concerts are free and open to the public. They occur from 7:30 to 9 p.m. each Tuesday throughout June on the Oeschger Family Mall located in the center of the Washington Street Campus. The program will move inside the nearby Concert Hall Theater in the event of rain.

This year’s lineup features the following jazz musicians and groups:

June 6: The Martinis, celebrating Route 66 June 13: The June Jazz Big Band, featuring Sandy Storey June 20: Esquire Jazz Band with Patrick Swindel June 27: Austin Brazille and Sean Vokes, featuring original works

“Our concerts are so fun because everyone makes themselves comfortable by bringing blankets, lawn chairs, picnics, and pets,” Laughlin said. “It’s totally family friendly, and kids are always playing and dancing; everyone is welcome.”

Enhancing the experience are the variety of refreshments available for purchase at the Badger Central Café in the adjacent College Union Building. For those who cannot make it to June Jazz in person, the concerts are aired beginning at 7:30 p.m. on 89.9 FM or kacvfm.org on the Web.