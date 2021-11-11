Judge Doug Woodburn Interviewed on Hey Amarillo Podcast

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) –Jason Boyett has now interviewed his first judge on his Hey Amarillo podcast.

Read the description below and you can listen to this podcast episode here.

A conversation with the Honorable Judge Doug Woodburn of the 108th District Court in Potter County. A long-time family law attorney before his election in 2008, Woodburn is nearing his retirement. In this conversation with host Jason Boyett, he shares why he committed so much time to family law, why he decided to run for judge several terms ago, and how the actual courtroom differs from what we see on television. Woodburn also shares about the new indigent defense plan he helped launch for Potter County. This episode is sponsored by Wieck Realty.