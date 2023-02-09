AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —Jason Boyett has another great episode of the Hey Amarillo podcast to share.

This week his guest is Joshua Raef, you can listen to that episode here.

A conversation with Joshua Raef, the owner/operator of Chick-fil-A Georgia Street and Chick-fil-A Westgate Mall. Raef tells host Jason Boyett about growing up in Amarillo Catholic schools, how he got into the restaurant business and how his businesses have weathered challenges—from the pandemic to the chain’s nationwide controversies related to politics and gay marriage, more than a decade ago. In 2015, Raef and his wife, Erica, also spearheaded the passage of House Bill 635, a state law that guarantees parents the right to the remains of their unborn children. Raef explains how that law got passed and why it mattered so much to his family. This episode is sponsored by Wieck Realty.