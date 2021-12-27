Josh Woods, CEO of Vofspace sits down with us to discuss new website

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Josh Woods, CEO of Vofspace sat down with us to discuss the new website that consolidates virtual meeting space, appointment scheduling, billing, and all other communications into one easy-to-use dashboard.

Woods said the site was created for businesses large and small, and to help open the doors of possibility for anyone to promote and share their time, talent, and resources with a growing clientele.

Numerous NCCA athletes are on the site, allowing them to capitalize on the NIL rule by meeting with fans and fledging athletes and in addition to NCAA athletes, other office industries on the site include education and finance.

Vofspace has announced a “New Year, New Office” deal: Starting January 1st, they are offering 3 months of free virtual office space to entrepreneurs. You must sign up by January 15th. The free offer is valid from January 1 through March 31, 2022.