AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Jones Grill and Treats is one of the newest food trucks to come on the scene, but it’s doing so with force.

The owners are serving up turkey legs, ribs, brisket and more. One of the most unique things you’ll find is called the “Texas Twinkie”, a brisket stuff jalapeno wrapped in bacon.

For more information on their menu, hours of operation and more click here.