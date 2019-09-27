John Elway’s Experience with Dupuytren’s Contracture Hand Condition

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Dupuytren’s Contracture is a progressive, potentially disfiguring hand condition affecting a layer of tissue underneath the palms, causing one or more fingers to move into a bent position so they cannot be straightened. It can progress slowly, and people may not pay attention to it until they can no longer straighten their fingers, complicating everyday activities from writing your name to shaking hands.

Despite the estimated 16 million Americans that may suffer from Dupuytren’s Contracture, there is very little awareness about it. John Elway waited to get treated because he thought surgery was his only option until he learned about non-surgical treatments. Now, John has joined the Facts on Hand educational campaign to spread the word and encourage other patients to immediately consult a hand specialist with whom they can discuss possible treatment, including non-surgical options.

Whether a person’s hands are responsible for scoring touchdowns, typing e-mails, or taking care of the kids, it’s time to speak with a hand specialist who can properly diagnose the condition if it’s suspected.

