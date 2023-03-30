AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT) —He’s someone who wears many hats, from working remotely for a global tech company, to working in sports and photography.

Check out the latest Hey Amarillo Podcast episode with Joe Garcia III as the guest here.

A conversation with Joe Garcia III, the Chief Revenue Officer for eCatholic. Garcia lives in Amarillo and works remotely for this global tech company, which gives him the time and ability to serve the local community as “JPEG Joe,” a local portrait and sports photographer. He’s also the managing partner of Press Pass Sports, an independent publication covering sports in the Texas Panhandle. Garcia tells host Jason Boyett how he found his way to Amarillo in the first place, the winding path into his multiple careers, and why high-quality sports coverage is in such demand in a place like the Texas Panhandle. This episode is sponsored by Amarillo Hearing Clinic and SKP Creative.