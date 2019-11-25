Jody Holland: Dealing with holiday stress

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The shopping season is upon us.

This can mean a great deal of stress as well as a lot of success in the retail world.

Jody Holland joins us to talk about ways to manage employee stress during the holidays.

You can help employees deal with stress by:

Invest time in building your team.

Structure in work/life balance

Help keep perspective

For more from Jody you can join him at Growth Con 2020. Growth Con 2020 is coming up February 7, 2020 and tickets are now on sale.

You can also get tips texted directly to you by texting jody to 66866. This is free so there is no cost associated with it.

Jody Holland Training and Speaking

325-829-0401

WWW.JODYHOLLAND.COM

Psycheofsuccess.com