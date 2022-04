AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — If you’ve never been axe throwing, this might be the perfect opportunity.

JNC Axe Pit is offering people 15 minutes of free axe throwing on May 2nd from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Bring closed-toed shoes, some friends, and a great attitude. Along with the 15 minutes of free throwing, you can check out their location and keep it in mind when planning out future birthday, business, bachelor/bachelorette parties and more.