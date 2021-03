AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) –Coming up on Wednesday, March 31st Jersey Mike’s in Amarillo is giving 100% of proceeds to the Children’s Miracle Network during their “Day of Giving”.

You can visit the local Jersey Mike’s location at 2311 S Georgia St, they’ll be open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

