AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) –Jerry Hodge has worn many hats to help the city of Amarillo, from city commissioner and mayor to business owner and more.

Now he’s set to release his new book “You’re on, Cowboy” detailing some of the things Hodge has learned in his life and business including “the choices he made, the people who taught him about the meaning of integrity, his proudest achievements and the regrets that will never leave him.”

Pre-orders are available now on his website.